Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Clean Harbors worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 260,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

