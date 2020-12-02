CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Posts Earnings Results

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%.

Shares of CLGN opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $58.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

