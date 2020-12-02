Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $511,119.44 and approximately $8,159.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

