Comparing BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) & Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71% BIO-key International -770.75% -379.14% -201.75%

This table compares Intrusion and BIO-key International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $13.64 million 17.85 $4.47 million $0.28 50.00 BIO-key International $2.27 million 11.85 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

Intrusion has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intrusion and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intrusion has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intrusion beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. It offers ID Director, a solution for integration with CA Technologies / Broadcom's Single Sign-on solution, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, as well as ISAM and other solutions. The company also provides Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. In addition, it offers WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in unsecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. Additionally, the company develops and distributes hardware components; and sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, value added resellers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

