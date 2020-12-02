Comparing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) & American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Dominion Energy pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Dominion Energy and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.95 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.91 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.72 $1.92 billion $4.24 20.10

American Electric Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dominion Energy. Dominion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dominion Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 1 10 6 0 2.29 American Electric Power 0 5 11 0 2.69

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $83.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $97.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40% American Electric Power 12.56% 10.24% 2.69%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Dominion Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure. The company's Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The company's Contracted Generation segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30,700 megawatts of electric generating capacity; 10,400 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,000 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,600 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 103,400 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It serves approximately 7 million utility and retail energy customers; and operates underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

