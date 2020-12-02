Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

