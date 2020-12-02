Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Seeyond raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 50,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,318.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

