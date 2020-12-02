Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 61,033 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.