Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,090 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

