Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

