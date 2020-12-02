Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $749,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,222.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,944 shares of company stock worth $23,363,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.