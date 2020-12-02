Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.83 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

