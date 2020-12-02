Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 73,681 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,681 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

