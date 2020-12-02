Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 932 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $359.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

