Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $624.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.