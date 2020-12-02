Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Cap of $16.80 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Constellation has a market cap of $16.80 million and $315,544.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00441041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

