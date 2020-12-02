Contrasting Elys Game Technology (ELYS) & Its Rivals

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) is one of 285 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Elys Game Technology to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $35.58 million -$9.27 million -4.44 Elys Game Technology Competitors $1.91 billion $387.21 million -3.39

Elys Game Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50% Elys Game Technology Competitors -27.99% -6,565.35% -4.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elys Game Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Elys Game Technology Competitors 2718 11776 20504 1095 2.55

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Elys Game Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Elys Game Technology rivals beat Elys Game Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

