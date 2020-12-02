Contrasting SEA (NYSE:SE) and Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) and SEA (NYSE:SE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Monitronics International and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monitronics International N/A N/A N/A SEA -39.03% -107.94% -21.91%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Monitronics International and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 1 2 6 1 2.70

SEA has a consensus target price of $156.55, indicating a potential downside of 11.75%. Given SEA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Monitronics International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monitronics International and SEA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.55 $565.08 million N/A N/A SEA $2.18 billion 26.67 -$1.46 billion ($2.27) -78.14

Monitronics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEA beats Monitronics International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monitronics International

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services AirPay, ShopeePay, ShopeePayLater, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

