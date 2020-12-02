Critical Analysis: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -8.63% -6.48% -1.11% JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $336.79 million 0.26 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.03 JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.38 $65.57 million $1.61 19.39

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 3 0 0 0 1.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures. On November 1, 2020, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.