Critical Contrast: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.8, indicating that its stock price is 680% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 23.23 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Aphria $179.29 million 12.32 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -69.55

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82% Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heyu Biological Technology and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aphria has a consensus target price of $9.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Summary

Aphria beats Heyu Biological Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

