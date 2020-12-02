CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.27. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

