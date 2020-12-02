Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

DAL opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 418.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

