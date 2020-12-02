Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) Price Target to $77.00

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.
BF.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of (BF.B) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.
(BF.B) stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. (BF.B) has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.72.
(BF.B) Company Profile
Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.
