Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $132.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.