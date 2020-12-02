Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.08.

Moody’s stock opened at $279.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

