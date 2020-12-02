DogeCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,318.79 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. DogeCash has a total market cap of $139,318.79 and approximately $4,713.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00187363 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006839 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,300,918 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

