Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.68.

Shares of DG stock opened at $219.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,439 shares of company stock worth $10,772,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

