DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 82.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,507,000 after purchasing an additional 126,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,574,000 after acquiring an additional 540,845 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,966,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,939,000 after acquiring an additional 921,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,454,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

