Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Financial Survey

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global -10.52% -17.91% 2.58% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $910.18 million 1.16 $104.35 million $6.95 9.26 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dine Brands Global and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 3 5 0 2.63 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 1,718 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,841 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 657 IHOP franchised restaurants and 2 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

