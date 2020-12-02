Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $12.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Equillium stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

