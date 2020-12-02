Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Autodesk, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.12.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $279.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

