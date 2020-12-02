Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 347,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $34,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

