Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

