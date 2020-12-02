Feellike (FLL) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Feellike has a market cap of $142,932.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00027482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00159999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00332798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00894666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00455871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00159848 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

