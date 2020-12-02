Financial Review: Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) vs. Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies and Intevac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Intevac 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intevac has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Given Intevac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intevac is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Intevac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% Intevac 4.91% 5.41% 4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Intevac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.18 $590,000.00 N/A N/A Intevac $108.89 million 1.33 $1.15 million $0.05 121.00

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Summary

Intevac beats Enviro Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets. The Photonics segment develops high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras, and system that are applied in defense industry. It also provides integrated digital night-vision imaging systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

