Financial Review: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kimco Realty pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Kimco Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 83.81% 17.35% 8.01% Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 5.52 $410.61 million $1.47 10.07 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.68 $353.81 million $6.55 19.02

Kimco Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimco Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 8 6 0 2.33 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 4 0 2.57

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $13.96, suggesting a potential downside of 5.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $128.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

