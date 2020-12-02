Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,200 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $508.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total transaction of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

