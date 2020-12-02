Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after buying an additional 652,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 91,551 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 328,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

