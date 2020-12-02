Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 4,200 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.85. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

