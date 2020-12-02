Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $786,714.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $10,785,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

