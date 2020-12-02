Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

FLXN stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,328,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Analyst Recommendations for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit