Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,328,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 621,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.