Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Garmin by 5,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Garmin by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 204,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after buying an additional 187,631 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

