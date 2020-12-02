Gas (GAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.95 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00009291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00027482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00159999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00332798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00894666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00455871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00159848 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

