General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,578 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

