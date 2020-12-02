Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,368 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.85% of Gibraltar Industries worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

