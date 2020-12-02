Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in BOX were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BOX by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,261,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit