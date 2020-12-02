Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in BOX were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BOX by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,261,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

