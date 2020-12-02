Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 731 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $112.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

UTMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Utah Medical Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

