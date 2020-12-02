Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,064 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Northern Trust worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 681,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,109,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,346 shares of company stock worth $5,158,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

