Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 48,373 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.