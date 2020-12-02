Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,065 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of ResMed worth $28,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.03.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.